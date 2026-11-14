10-month-old Palestinian baby dies from cold in a tent in Gaza

In the city of Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, a 10-month-old Palestinian baby named Kenan al-Raqiq has died due to extreme cold. The tragedy occurred in the tent where the family had been living.

The baby's father, Ahmad al-Raqiq, said that when he woke up in the morning, he noticed his child's condition had deteriorated. Seeing that the baby's skin had turned blue, the father rushed him to Nasser Hospital. However, doctors confirmed that the baby had already passed away.

"When I woke up and looked at him, his skin had turned blue. I immediately rushed him to Nasser Hospital. But he had already died due to hypothermia, which is a dangerously low body temperature," said Ahmad al-Raqiq.

It is known that hypothermia is associated with a sharp drop in body temperature as a result of the body being exposed to cold for a long period. Infants and young children are particularly vulnerable to such conditions.