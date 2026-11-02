Explosions in the Strait of Hormuz: Two tankers hit sea mines

An extremely dangerous and serious incident has occurred in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, considered the main artery of global oil trade and maritime transit. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially announced that two large oil tankers struck underwater sea mines and exploded.

According to information provided by Iran's official state news agency IRNA, a massive fire broke out on one of the surface vessels — a giant supertanker — as a result of the powerful explosion.

"Unauthorized route and US support": How did the ships enter the danger zone?

The statement released by the Iranian side puts forward a series of sensational accusations regarding the movement and transit conditions of these vessels:

Attempt to hide from radar: According to the IRGC, both tankers deliberately turned off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders, which transmit the ship's exact coordinates via satellite and radio signals;

"Covert passage with American support": The tankers were traveling along an "unauthorized illegal route," attempting to pass through the strait unnoticed under the support and protection of US military forces;

Striking mines and halting movement: The attempt to bypass regulations ended in disaster. Following the powerful explosions, the ships were forced to stop completely, and flames erupted on one of the supertankers.

Casualties and names of the tankers remain secret for now

The Iranian military department's statement has not yet disclosed the names of the vessels that exploded and caught fire, which country they belong to, or under which flag they were sailing: