Tourist boat sinks off coast of Indonesia: 19 people rescued (video)

A boat carrying tourists has sunk near the coast of Indonesia. Most importantly, despite the seriousness of the incident, all 13 tourists and 6 crew members on board were rescued.

A navigational error is being considered as the preliminary cause of the incident.

There were a total of 19 people on the ship

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred in an area close to the coast of Indonesia.

There were a total of 19 people on board the ship — 13 tourists and 6 crew members.

After the ship sank, rescue operations were carried out, and all passengers and crew members were safely rescued.

In this regard, the most important outcome of the incident is that no reports of fatalities or missing persons among the people have been received.

Initial assumption — navigational error

The causes of the shipwreck have not yet been finally confirmed.

Initial reports suggest that a navigational error may have caused the incident.

However, this is currently just an assumption, and a final conclusion regarding why the vessel sank will likely be made after relevant investigations.

The main news — everyone was rescued

In such maritime incidents, the first few minutes are of decisive importance.

In this event, the rescue of all 19 people on board remains the most crucial aspect of the incident.

Currently, additional information regarding the details of the shipwreck, its exact location, and potential navigational errors is awaited.

The incident near the coast of Indonesia once again demonstrated how important it is to strictly adhere to safety and navigation requirements in maritime transport.