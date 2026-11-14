Komil Allamjonov meets with President of prestigious US university Ellen Granberg

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Komil Allamjonov meets with President of prestigious US university Ellen Granberg

Komil Allamjonov held a meeting with Ellen Granberg, the president of one of the leading and prestigious universities in the USA. During the dialogue, issues regarding the development of the education sector in an era of global change were discussed.

Artificial intelligence and the future of higher education

During the meeting, the parties focused primarily on the future of higher education in the age of artificial intelligence and the university's strategic development directions. The integration of modern technologies into the educational process and their adaptation to curricula were discussed extensively.

Key areas of the meeting

Details

Participants

Komil Allamjonov and university president Ellen Granberg

Main topics

Education in the age of artificial intelligence and strategic development

Advisory status

Special advisor for the Central Asia studies program since 2025

Central Asia studies program and activities

It is worth noting that Komil Allamjonov has been a special advisor for the Central Asia studies program at this prestigious university since 2025. In this capacity, he is actively involved in developing educational and scientific projects related to the region and strengthening international cooperation.

In your opinion, how will the development of artificial intelligence change the higher education system and career paths? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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