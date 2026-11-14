Drunken raccoon raises $290,000 for animal shelter

In the USA, a raccoon that broke into a liquor store and smashed several bottles has unexpectedly become an internet star. Interestingly, thanks to its fame, more than $290,000 has been raised for an animal shelter.

It is reported that the raccoon entered the store and broke a total of 14 bottles. It then went into the restroom and fell asleep in a drunken state. News of this unusual incident and the animal's photo spread quickly on social media, capturing the attention of many.

Following the raccoon's rise to fame, T-shirts, hoodies, and various souvenirs featuring its image, branded as "Trashed Panda," were put up for sale. Internet users showed great interest in products featuring the animal known for its unexpected adventure.

As a result, over $290,000 was raised over the course of nearly a year. The collected funds are being directed toward supporting the animal shelter and animal protection efforts.

In this way, the raccoon, famous for its unexpected "adventure" at the store, became not only an internet star but also a symbol that contributed to helping other animals.