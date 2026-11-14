Drunken raccoon raises $290,000 for animal shelter

1 min read58
Drunken raccoon raises $290,000 for animal shelter

In the USA, a raccoon that broke into a liquor store and smashed several bottles has unexpectedly become an internet star. Interestingly, thanks to its fame, more than $290,000 has been raised for an animal shelter.

It is reported that the raccoon entered the store and broke a total of 14 bottles. It then went into the restroom and fell asleep in a drunken state. News of this unusual incident and the animal's photo spread quickly on social media, capturing the attention of many.

Following the raccoon's rise to fame, T-shirts, hoodies, and various souvenirs featuring its image, branded as "Trashed Panda," were put up for sale. Internet users showed great interest in products featuring the animal known for its unexpected adventure.

As a result, over $290,000 was raised over the course of nearly a year. The collected funds are being directed toward supporting the animal shelter and animal protection efforts.

In this way, the raccoon, famous for its unexpected "adventure" at the store, became not only an internet star but also a symbol that contributed to helping other animals.

Did you like this article?
Kamola Shuhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in World