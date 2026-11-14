Sarukyan's sensational statement: Is Ilia Topuria avoiding a fight with Usman?

2 min read55
Sarukyan's sensational statement: Is Ilia Topuria avoiding a fight with Usman?

Famous MMA fighter Arman Tsarukyan recently shared his thoughts on the conflict that occurred between Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov's team, as well as its consequences. According to him, despite the arrests and legal issues that have arisen, Usman will still continue his career in the UFC league.

Laws in Abu Dhabi and the risk of deportation

In Tsarukyan's opinion, given Abu Dhabi's strict laws and regulations, the incident under discussion could have serious repercussions for the participants. It was noted that even Merab Dvalishvili might not be spared in this situation.

"It seems there will be legal consequences for the participants of the brawl. I think, at the very least, everyone will be deported. Merab too. Because according to Abu Dhabi rules, if you are struck, you have no right to start a fight. I hope everyone will be released," — said Tsarukyan.

Predictions and opinions

Details

Author of the statement

Arman Tsarukyan (MMA fighter)

Main topic

Usman Nurmagomedov's transition to the UFC and the conflict in Abu Dhabi

Legal situation

Risk of deportation according to the law

Potential fight

Confrontation between Usman Nurmagomedov and Ilia Topuria

Usman Nurmagomedov's prospects in the UFC and Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan emphasized that the UFC management values such well-known and talented fighters, which is why Usman will eventually move to the biggest promotion. At the same time, he touched upon the issue of a potential fight with Ilia Topuria.

"Of course, the UFC needs Usman. On the contrary, the UFC loves guys like this. For example, if a fight were organized between Usman and Ilia now, how great would that be? But I don't think Ilia will ever fight Usman. He will be cautious, especially after his last fight, he won't clash with him. I think Ilia will choose a relatively easier opponent for himself, fight, check what kind of form he is in, and only then will he enter the octagon with Usman," — added the athlete.

These opinions are causing widespread discussion among fans and experts.

Do you think Ilia Topuria is really avoiding a fight with Usman Nurmagomedov? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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