Merab Dvalishvili released from custody and makes his first statement

2 min read6
Merab Dvalishvili released from custody and makes his first statement

Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has been officially released from custody following an altercation involving Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates. After the incident, the athlete addressed the public through his social media page to share his thoughts on the situation.

Details of the arrest and release

As previously reported, an unexpected conflict between athletes occurred in Abu Dhabi, which resulted in Merab Dvalishvili being detained by law enforcement authorities. However, shortly after, the former champion announced that he had been released and was feeling well.

Dvalishvili wrote the following on his X (formerly Twitter) social media page:

"I want to let everyone know that I am free. I am doing well, I am healthy, and I am ready to continue my career. I would like to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi who helped resolve this matter. I love coming to Abu Dhabi and I am happy to be welcomed warmly here."

Event parameters

Details

Participants

Merab Dvalishvili, Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates

Location

Abu Dhabi

Current status

Dvalishvili is free, in good health, and continuing his career

Legal situation

The athlete has not pressed charges against anyone

The fate of other participants and Dvalishvili's position

The former champion also expressed hope that others involved in the conflict would be released soon. He emphasized that he has no grievances against anyone:

"I really hope they release all of them — I have not pressed charges against anyone. I wish everyone peace and all the best. Thank you all for your love and support."

So far, official authorities have not provided additional information regarding the causes of this conflict or other details. However, Dvalishvili's statement indicates that the situation is being resolved peacefully.

In your opinion, what is the main reason for such disagreements and conflicts between famous athletes? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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