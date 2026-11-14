Merab Dvalishvili released from custody and makes his first statement

Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has been officially released from custody following an altercation involving Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates. After the incident, the athlete addressed the public through his social media page to share his thoughts on the situation.

Details of the arrest and release

As previously reported, an unexpected conflict between athletes occurred in Abu Dhabi, which resulted in Merab Dvalishvili being detained by law enforcement authorities. However, shortly after, the former champion announced that he had been released and was feeling well.

Dvalishvili wrote the following on his X (formerly Twitter) social media page: