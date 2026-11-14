Nina Drama makes sharp statement regarding conflict between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili
Famous UFC influencer Nina Drama has commented on the conflict between former champion Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov team. She strongly condemned the incident and emphasized that the strictest measures must be taken against those responsible.
“This was a premeditated attack”
According to Nina Drama, Merab Dvalishvili is like a brother to her. Therefore, she did not hide that she felt sick when she saw the video of the incident.
“Merab Dvalishvili is like a brother to me. When I saw the video of the attack on him, I was truly disgusted. These cowards must answer for their actions. It was a premeditated attack; they even had their phones ready to record in advance,” — she said.
Aspects of the statement
Details
Author of the statement
UFC influencer Nina Drama
Main point
Strong condemnation of the attack on Merab Dvalishvili
Main demand
Lifetime ban from UFC events for Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends
Example cited
Previous restrictions applied to Dillon Danis
Call to UFC management and demand for a lifetime ban
The influencer also stated that the organization should not be hypocritical regarding such unpleasant incidents. She recalled an old incident involving Dillon Danis:
“The UFC banned Dillon Danis from attending events. After all, he was attacked by 20 people, and he was only with his brother at the time. Why was no action taken against these people in that case? I really hope the UFC bans Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends from their events for life. After he jumped over the cage, he tried to elbow Yadong Song. A surname does not make a person superior to others.”
This statement has caused a major resonance in the MMA community and has become the center of discussion. So far, no strict official decisions have been announced by the UFC management regarding this situation.
In your opinion, what strict disciplinary measures should the UFC take against such conflicts between famous teams and athletes? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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