Nina Drama makes sharp statement regarding conflict between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili

Famous UFC influencer Nina Drama has commented on the conflict between former champion Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov team. She strongly condemned the incident and emphasized that the strictest measures must be taken against those responsible.

“This was a premeditated attack”

According to Nina Drama, Merab Dvalishvili is like a brother to her. Therefore, she did not hide that she felt sick when she saw the video of the incident.

“Merab Dvalishvili is like a brother to me. When I saw the video of the attack on him, I was truly disgusted. These cowards must answer for their actions. It was a premeditated attack; they even had their phones ready to record in advance,” — she said.

Aspects of the statement Details Author of the statement UFC influencer Nina Drama Main point Strong condemnation of the attack on Merab Dvalishvili Main demand Lifetime ban from UFC events for Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends Example cited Previous restrictions applied to Dillon Danis

Call to UFC management and demand for a lifetime ban

The influencer also stated that the organization should not be hypocritical regarding such unpleasant incidents. She recalled an old incident involving Dillon Danis: