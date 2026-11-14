A 1.5-meter height difference: The meeting of the world's shortest and tallest women

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A 1.5-meter height difference: The meeting of the world's shortest and tallest women

The world's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, and the tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, met for the first time in 2024. Their unique encounter was organized in London, Great Britain, on the occasion of Guinness World Records Day.

India's Jyoti Amge stands 62.8 centimeters tall, while Turkey's Rumeysa Gelgi measures 215.16 centimeters. The height difference between the two women is exactly 152.36 centimeters—that is, nearly 1.5 meters.

They met at London's famous The Savoy hotel, where they had tea together, chatted, and exchanged gifts. Interestingly, despite the vast difference in their physical appearance, Jyoti and Rumeysa share many common interests. Both are passionate about fashion, makeup, self-care, and nail care.

After the meeting, Rumeysa said that meeting Jyoti was an event she had been looking forward to for a long time. Jyoti expressed her happiness at meeting the world's tallest woman. Despite some language barriers, they were able to connect quickly and build a warm rapport.

Now, Guinness World Records Day 2026 is approaching. It will be celebrated on Thursday, November 19. This annual event brings together record holders and people with extraordinary abilities from around the world, showcasing the diversity of human potential.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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