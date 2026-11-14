Dana White comments on the conflict involving Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili

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Dana White comments on the conflict involving Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili

UFC head Dana White expressed his belief that not only the athletes themselves but also the tournament organizers are responsible for the conflict and brawl that erupted around famous fighters Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov. In his opinion, tournament officials should have anticipated such potential confrontations in advance.

RAF tournaments and security issues

According to information shared by the FREAK.MMA account on the X social network, Dana White criticized the fact that such disturbances are becoming a regular occurrence.

"Wherever Khabib's entire team goes, fights usually start there. It's the same situation with Khamzat and the other guys. And at RAF tournaments, someone is bound to get into a fight at almost every event," said the UFC president.

White emphasized that tournament representatives should have already learned how to prevent such unpleasant incidents, as several similar events have occurred before.

Conflict details

Information

Main participants

Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov

Critic

UFC head Dana White

Main accusation

Failure of RAF tournament organizers to ensure security

Evaluation criteria

Such conflicts have a negative impact on the sport's image

"It never brings any benefit"

Although many believe that such conflicts can generate additional PR and interest for a league or tournament, Dana White strongly rejected this idea. According to him, such brawls and disagreements outside of sports never lead to good results and do not benefit anyone.

This situation has once again brought the issue of ensuring security and controlling the behavior of athletes at public events in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) to the forefront.

In your opinion, what measures should tournament organizers take to prevent such conflicts? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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