Dana White comments on the conflict involving Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili

UFC head Dana White expressed his belief that not only the athletes themselves but also the tournament organizers are responsible for the conflict and brawl that erupted around famous fighters Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov. In his opinion, tournament officials should have anticipated such potential confrontations in advance.

RAF tournaments and security issues

According to information shared by the FREAK.MMA account on the X social network, Dana White criticized the fact that such disturbances are becoming a regular occurrence.

"Wherever Khabib's entire team goes, fights usually start there. It's the same situation with Khamzat and the other guys. And at RAF tournaments, someone is bound to get into a fight at almost every event," said the UFC president.

White emphasized that tournament representatives should have already learned how to prevent such unpleasant incidents, as several similar events have occurred before.