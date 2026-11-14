Young engineer from Kazakhstan amazes the internet by building a real car engine model out of cardboard

A young creator living in Kazakhstan has captured the attention of internet users with his unusual invention. He managed to build a detailed model of a car engine out of ordinary cardboard.

The young engineer paid special attention to every minor detail while creating the structure. Many small components were added to the model, attempting to reflect the structure and operating mechanism of a real car engine as accurately as possible.

Notably, no expensive materials or complex equipment were required to complete this creative work. The young inventor created a unique construction using only simple cardboard, imagination, and skill.

His work has sparked interest on social media and is receiving praise from many users. Some see in him a young talent who could grow up to be a mature engineer or automotive mechanic in the future.