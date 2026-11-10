Major espionage scandal: Nvidia boss suspected of involvement with a Chinese agent

Nvidia Corporation, the absolute leader of the artificial intelligence revolution, has faced the most serious security crisis in its history. According to the prestigious British publication The Financial Times, the company's board of directors has launched an official internal investigation into the possibility that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang has become the target of a large-scale intelligence operation by Chinese special services.

This incident, which has shaken Silicon Valley and the global chip market, has already drawn the attention of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Congress.

Huang's official admission and the Singapore trail

According to The Financial Times, Jensen Huang sent a special letter to the company's team, openly admitting to having had an extramarital personal relationship. Taking full responsibility for the situation, he offered a sincere apology to his family and the company's employees. At the same time, Nvidia's board of directors emphasized that Huang is fully cooperating with the investigation and will remain in his position for the time being.