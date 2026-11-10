Major espionage scandal: Nvidia boss suspected of involvement with a Chinese agent
Nvidia Corporation, the absolute leader of the artificial intelligence revolution, has faced the most serious security crisis in its history. According to the prestigious British publication The Financial Times, the company's board of directors has launched an official internal investigation into the possibility that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang has become the target of a large-scale intelligence operation by Chinese special services.
This incident, which has shaken Silicon Valley and the global chip market, has already drawn the attention of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Congress.
Huang's official admission and the Singapore trail
According to The Financial Times, Jensen Huang sent a special letter to the company's team, openly admitting to having had an extramarital personal relationship. Taking full responsibility for the situation, he offered a sincere apology to his family and the company's employees. At the same time, Nvidia's board of directors emphasized that Huang is fully cooperating with the investigation and will remain in his position for the time being.
The person at the center of the investigation is Alice Huang, an entrepreneur associated with the Singapore-based company Megaspeed. According to the conclusions of US intelligence services, she is a covert agent of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) and has been engaged in gathering information on US artificial intelligence and strategic semiconductor technologies.
Subject and aspects of the investigation
Official information and details
Main figure
Jensen Huang (Nvidia founder and CEO)
Suspect
Alice Huang (Entrepreneur associated with Megaspeed)
Nature of the accusation
Espionage on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security
Huang's response
Admitted to the personal relationship, apologized, and is cooperating with the investigation
Oversight bodies
US Congress, FBI, and Nvidia board of directors
Technology leakage
So far, it has not been confirmed that classified chip data has reached Beijing
"The technological cold war between the US and China has now reached the level of personal relationships and the inner circles of high-level executives — where the cost of a mistake is worth trillions of dollars."
New tension between Washington and Beijing
This event quickly took on the character of a geopolitical clash. Republican lawmakers in the US Congress have demanded an urgent report from Nvidia Corporation regarding national security guarantees and the extent to which trade secrets are protected. For its part, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed all accusations as "fabricated and baseless provocations."
To date, no direct evidence has been released confirming that significant state secrets regarding Nvidia's advanced chips or artificial intelligence architecture have fallen into Chinese hands. The investigation is ongoing, but this conflict could cast a serious shadow over the future of the world's most valuable technology company.
Do you think this conflict is related to the leakage of Nvidia technologies to China, or is it political pressure organized against the head of the Silicon Valley giant? Share your opinion in the comments.
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