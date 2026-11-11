Romantic scandal and espionage suspicions: Lawsuit filed against Nvidia CEO

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Romantic scandal and espionage suspicions: Lawsuit filed against Nvidia CEO

A major financial and political scandal has erupted around Jensen Huang, the head of Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable technology companies. Company shareholders have filed a lawsuit against the CEO and the corporation due to his alleged ties to an individual suspected of being a Chinese agent. This situation has also had a sharp impact on the stock market — in trading on November 9, the company's shares on the NASDAQ exchange plummeted by 8.82 percent.

Shareholder lawsuit and FBI intervention

According to information released by the Reuters agency, the class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders accuses Nvidia's leadership of misleading investors. Specifically, it is alleged that the CEO's relationship with a person named Alice H., as well as the potential risks this situation poses to U.S. national security and Nvidia's business prospects, were concealed.

Due to the gravity of the situation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Congress have intervened. At a press conference held at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he had personally discussed the matter with Jensen Huang:

"He said he was completely unaware that this woman was a spy, and I truly believe his words," Trump noted.

Conflict parameters and details

Key information and sources

Main figure

Jensen Huang (Nvidia CEO)

Suspected individual

Alice Huang (Singaporean businesswoman, suspected by U.S. intelligence of being a Chinese MSS agent)

Legal consequence

Class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders against Nvidia and its management

Government response

FBI investigation launched; Republican lawmakers in Congress are demanding the protection of trade secrets

Stock market impact

Shares on the NASDAQ exchange fell by 8.82% on November 9

China's reaction

The PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically denied these accusations, calling them a "fabrication"

"Such security scandals surrounding the head of a tech giant are causing a massive resonance against the backdrop of strategic competition between the U.S. and China."

Jensen Huang's statement and corporate investigation

According to The Financial Times, Nvidia's board of directors has launched an official investigation into the situation. At the same time, CEO Jensen Huang stated that he is cooperating fully with the investigation and will remain in his position.

After the relationship was exposed, Jensen Huang sent a special letter to employees, openly admitting to an extramarital affair, apologizing to his family and the company for the incident, and expressing his intent to take full responsibility.

Currently, as part of the investigation, Alice Huang (an individual linked to the Singaporean company Megaspeed) is suspected of collecting information related to U.S. strategic technologies. However, no evidence has been released by U.S. official agencies confirming that any classified technologies or corporate data have been leaked to China — the investigation is still ongoing.

How serious do you think such scandals in the personal lives of tech company leaders are for the stocks and future of the global corporations they manage? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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