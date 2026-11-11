Romantic scandal and espionage suspicions: Lawsuit filed against Nvidia CEO

A major financial and political scandal has erupted around Jensen Huang, the head of Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable technology companies. Company shareholders have filed a lawsuit against the CEO and the corporation due to his alleged ties to an individual suspected of being a Chinese agent. This situation has also had a sharp impact on the stock market — in trading on November 9, the company's shares on the NASDAQ exchange plummeted by 8.82 percent.

Shareholder lawsuit and FBI intervention

According to information released by the Reuters agency, the class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders accuses Nvidia's leadership of misleading investors. Specifically, it is alleged that the CEO's relationship with a person named Alice H., as well as the potential risks this situation poses to U.S. national security and Nvidia's business prospects, were concealed.

Due to the gravity of the situation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Congress have intervened. At a press conference held at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he had personally discussed the matter with Jensen Huang: