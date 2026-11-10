Suspected ties to Chinese spy: Nvidia CEO loses $7.4 billion in half an hour

2 min read58
Suspected ties to Chinese spy: Nvidia CEO loses $7.4 billion in half an hour

An unexpected political and personal scandal has erupted around Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, the absolute leader in the artificial intelligence chip market. In the first 30 minutes of trading on November 9, the billionaire's fortune instantly dropped by nearly $7.4 billion, settling at $154.7 billion. The financial blow was caused by a sensational investigation launched by US authorities.

Espionage suspicions and a sharp market decline

According to Forbes, US intelligence services have begun investigating Jensen Huang's relationship with a woman suspected of spying for Beijing. This news, emerging at a time when the technology and semiconductor war with China is at its peak, has caused real panic among investors.

As soon as reports of the investigation spread, Nvidia shares fell by 5.5 percent. As a result, the company's market capitalization dropped significantly, and the CEO's personal assets suffered billions in losses in an instant.

Indicator

Before the scandal

After the scandal (November 9)

Change

Jensen Huang's wealth

~$162.1 billion

$154.7 billion

-$7.4 billion (in the first 30 minutes)

Forbes ranking position

8th place

10th place

Dropped 2 spots

Nvidia share price

Stable trading

Collapsed by 5.5%

Sharp market sell-off

Main reason

Tech market growth

US intelligence investigation

Suspicion of spying for China

“The involvement of the leader who serves as the primary symbol of Silicon Valley in geopolitical and intelligence conflicts has created one of the biggest corporate risks in the artificial intelligence industry.”

A shake-up in the Top 10 billionaire list

This financial loss also dealt a direct blow to Jensen Huang's position on the Forbes world billionaire list. The businessman plunged from 8th to 10th place on the global list and is at risk of leaving the top ten entirely in the coming days.

Nvidia is considered a key enterprise directly linked to US national security interests in the development of artificial intelligence and the sale of high-tech chips. Therefore, the investigation launched by Washington against the company's head could have a serious impact not only on Huang's personal status but also on the stocks of the entire technology sector.

Do you think such political accusations against tech giant executives are a genuine national security concern or pressure aimed at redistributing the market? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in World