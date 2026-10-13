US President Donald Trump openly stated that it is time to change the head of state in Ukraine. According to an analytical article published by the influential American magazine Newsweek, the White House leader's statement has further heightened questions surrounding the timing of elections in official Kyiv and the political future of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Washington's pressure on Kyiv entered a new phase following Zelenskyy's open criticism of the diesel agreement between the US and Russia.

Trump's statement and the factor that angered Washington

The White House leader's sharp attack against the Ukrainian leadership was not voiced by chance:

Open call: Trump stated in his Saturday remarks: «I believe it is time for Ukraine to have a new president»;

Conflict surrounding the diesel deal: Against the backdrop of the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, fuel prices in the US rose sharply, exerting serious pressure on the population ahead of the November midterm elections. At a time when Washington reached an agreement to procure millions of tons of diesel from Russia, Zelenskyy's opposition to this deal triggered a sharp reaction from Trump;

Corruption pressures: Magazine analysts emphasize that Zelenskyy's term in power has been severely undermined due to corruption scandals involving his inner circle.

4 main contenders named to replace Zelenskyy

Newsweek magazine named four influential figures who have the potential to succeed the current president in the Ukrainian political arena:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi: Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, currently serving as the country's ambassador to Great Britain. He is one of the most trusted figures among the country's army and population;

Kyrylo Budanov: Former head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), currently a powerful official heading the Presidential Office;

Mykhailo Fedorov: Former Minister of Defense known for his reforms in the field of digital technologies;

Petro Poroshenko: Former President of Ukraine and the most experienced politician in the opposition.

At the same time, as the publication «Vremya.ua» notes, neither Zaluzhnyi nor Budanov have thus far made official statements regarding their open presidential ambitions or plans to run for the head of state.

The holding of elections and the transformation of power in Ukraine are now becoming not only a domestic affair of the country, but also a central topic at the core of US and Western strategic geopolitics.