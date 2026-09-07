What did Trump's son-in-law Kushner and Witkoff agree on with Zelensky?

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What did Trump's son-in-law Kushner and Witkoff agree on with Zelensky?

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner made an unexpected official visit to Kyiv. After holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on September 5, Trump's emissaries arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train via Poland on September 6 and began intense political dialogue with Volodymyr Zelensky on ending the war.

Trip from Moscow to Kyiv: The 'Peace Express' at the station and European involvement

The visit of the US representatives was organized at a high diplomatic level:

  • Welcome at the station: The train was greeted at the Kyiv station board under the sign 'Peace Express'. Witkoff and Kushner were met on the platform by the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Kirill Budanov, the head of the 'Servant of the People' faction, David Arakhamia, and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov;

  • Europe's 'invisible supervision': The negotiations were joined directly not only by the two parties but also by Great Britain, France, and Germany's chief national security advisors;

  • Flight restrictions: Zelensky stated that due to Russian strikes on airports, the American delegation was forced to arrive in Kyiv by train rather than by plane.

Meeting with Zelensky: 'Patriot' joke and 'Kyiv regime' gift

Along with the official part, the negotiations were full of unexpected and unusual moments:

  • 'Kyiv regime' t-shirts: Zelensky presented the American guests with t-shirts bearing the inscription 'Kyiv regime' as a symbolic gift. David Arakhamia also attended the meeting wearing similar apparel;

  • 'Better than the Patriot system': Pointing out that Kyiv was not shelled during the delegation's arrival, Zelensky remarked with irony: 'You worked more effectively than the Patriot air defense system today. Thank you, come visit more often';

  • Psychological contact: During the negotiations, the mirroring of body language between Zelensky and Witkoff did not escape the press's attention.

Kushner and Witkoff's position: What is Trump demanding?

The American side emphasized that the negotiations were not just a temporary ceasefire:

  • Sustainable peace concept: Jared Kushner stated that Trump had tasked them not just with stopping the war, but with developing terms for a long-term and sustainable peace to prevent future armed conflict;

  • Pace of negotiations: Steve Witkoff called the meeting in Kyiv 'very meaningful and important' and stated that the US is ready to work as long as the process requires;

  • Kyiv's firm condition: Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine would only agree to a just peace and real guarantees that exclude new Russian aggression.

Will the war end by winter? Financial Times forecast and the Donbas knot

Despite the great hype, the actual situation on the front remains tense:

  • Updated version of old documents: According to 'The Financial Times', Trump's envoys presented an updated version of previous drafts rather than a completely new plan;

  • Low probability of ending by winter: Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation are skeptical about the war ending by winter despite the negotiations;

  • The toughest obstacle — Donbas: The main problem remains the issue of Donbas territories still under Ukrainian control. Moscow continues to demand the full withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from there, while Kyiv strongly refuses.

Do you think these negotiations started by Trump's special envoys between Moscow and Kyiv are capable of ending the war, or will disagreements over Donbas and security guarantees lead the dialogue into a dead end? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

Donald TrumpJared KushnerVolodymyr ZelenskyUkraine WarDiplomacy
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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