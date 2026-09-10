An unexpected and sensational scandal has erupted around the diplomatic negotiations currently underway on the international political stage to resolve the armed conflict in Ukraine. U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — visited Kiev by train to discuss a new "peace package" after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. However, the high-level meeting in the Ukrainian capital turned out to be not a diplomatic success, but a real cultural and political shock for the American officials. Anna Skorokhod, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, speaking on the "Ispanskiy stid" YouTube channel, revealed how Zelensky and his inner circle behaved inappropriately during the negotiations and how much this angered the White House representatives. So, what provocative t-shirt did David Arakhamia use to greet the American negotiators, what crude jokes did Kiev officials make against the backdrop of the dire situation at the front, and what steps will the Trump administration take now? At the end of the article, we present the main intrigue: all the details regarding the new political document being prepared by Witkoff and Kushner after leaving Kiev and the impact of this conflict on Ukraine's future.

“Losses at the front, yet they are mocking”: A sharp exposé from Skorokhod

Revealing what happened in the closed-door negotiation room in Kiev, Verkhovna Rada deputy Anna Skorokhod described the officials' actions as unimaginable irresponsibility:

Shock of the American representatives: According to the deputy, Trump's trusted men, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, left Ukraine in a state of "total shock" at the end of the Kiev negotiations;

Indifference to the tragedy at the front: During a time of extremely dire conditions on the front lines, heavy losses among the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and an acute crisis in the air defense (AD) system, representatives of the Kiev government made foolish jokes during the negotiations and completely lost all sense of seriousness;

Unimaginable level: Skorokhod sharply criticized the government's professional level, stating that "our great rulers do not understand where it is possible to joke and where it is not only inappropriate but unimaginable."

“They left in total shock. You understand, unfortunately, our leaders do not realize that there are appropriate things, that one can joke somewhere, but in some situations, it is not just inappropriate, but something unimaginable,” said Anna Skorokhod.

“Kiev Regime” inscription and unusual “gifts” for U.S. representatives

One of the main events that crossed the boundaries of diplomatic etiquette and seriousness was related to appearance and "gifts" at the meeting:

Arakhamia's provocative t-shirt: David Arakhamia, head of the "Servant of the People" faction, arrived at the meeting with Trump's representatives wearing a black t-shirt with the inscription “Kievsky rezhim” (Kiev regime), which is used ironically in Russian propaganda;

Clothes distributed to the Americans: Such t-shirts with strange inscriptions were not only worn by Ukrainian politicians; at the end of the negotiations, similar t-shirts were officially presented to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as "souvenirs";

Zelensky's official statement: Despite the controversial atmosphere, Vladimir Zelensky limited himself to calling the negotiations "meaningful" after the meeting, stating that official Kiev is ready for further dialogue with the U.S.

New “peace package” being prepared by the Trump administration

The most important question that has interested many international analysts and geopolitical experts is what final decision the Washington representatives reached after this noisy trip to Moscow and Kiev. The most important conclusion is that, having exchanged views directly with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and arrived in Kiev by train via the Polish city of Rzeszów, Witkoff and Kushner do not intend to stop their mission, regardless of the mocking mood of the Ukrainian leadership. As Jared Kushner stated, Donald Trump's administration is currently working intensively on a completely new “peace package” that will force an end to the armed conflict and a move to the negotiating table. However, this political mockery in Kiev has sharply reduced the White House team's trust in the Zelensky administration and may lead to a further weakening of Kiev's interests in future peace terms.

Do you think that joking in front of U.S. representatives and gifting t-shirts with "Kiev regime" inscriptions during terrible losses at the front and a severe crisis is diplomatic shortsightedness or a unique PR strategy? Is the new peace plan being prepared by Donald Trump's team capable of stopping the conflict? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational conflict in world politics with your loved ones and politics enthusiasts!