Blogger attempting to cry for 100 hours loses vision for 45 minutes

A Nigerian comedian and social media activist attempted to cry for 100 hours straight to set a world record. However, the young man, who forced himself to cry for several hours, faced unexpected consequences. He stated that he temporarily lost his vision during the experiment, a condition that lasted for about 45 minutes.

Tembu Daniel, known on Instagram as '237_towncryer', decided to set a bizarre record in line with his alias. His goal was to cry continuously for 100 hours to set a world record for the longest time spent crying without stopping.

The Nigerian man began this unusual marathon on July 9. However, just six hours into the planned 100-hour trial, he was forced to stop temporarily due to unexpected negative side effects.

It turned out that forcing himself to cry non-stop for several hours affected Tembu's health. He experienced headaches, eye swelling, and general facial puffiness. But the most alarming issue was related to his vision. The young man said he was partially blind for about 45 minutes.

“I had to rethink my strategy and reduce the intensity of the crying,” Daniel, known for his internet performances, said in an interview with the BBC. At the same time, he emphasized that he did not want the difficulties that arose to be an obstacle to achieving his goal.

Nevertheless, it is currently unknown whether Tembu actually managed to cry continuously for 100 hours. This is because several videos of the attempt posted on his Instagram page showed the timer at only 2 hours 9 minutes and 5 hours 54 minutes. This is not enough to confirm that the set duration was fully completed.

Interestingly, the African blogger also posted a special announcement on his Instagram page earlier this month about his attempt to set a record. It used the Guinness World Records logo. However, in reality, Daniel had not contacted Guinness representatives about his unusual crying marathon.

Perhaps this was a good decision for him. The famous organization responded to the blogger's initiative, stating that it does not officially monitor such a record.

“To clarify some rumors circulating recently: we never monitor a record for the longest crying marathon,” the Guinness organization reported on the X social network.

Thus, although it has not been confirmed that Tembu Daniel achieved his 100-hour goal, his attempt gained more attention than expected. The unusual initiative appeared in international media headlines and quickly spread on social networks.

In this way, this attempt, which seemed simple but aimed at a very unusual goal, caused a great stir on the internet. However, the incident also showed that attempting to cry for a long time can pose a serious risk to human health.