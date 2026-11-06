Rapunzel fairy tale comes to life: blogger turns her home into a magical tower, capturing widespread attention (video)

American blogger Mykaree Towers captured the attention of many on social media by preparing an unusual and creative costume for Halloween. In addition to embodying the character of Rapunzel from the Disney animated film, she also recreated the tower where the character lived in her own backyard.

The blogger's main idea was to deliver treats to children using Rapunzel's long hair. To do this, she attached a small basket to the braid and decorated it with lights. When children came to get candy, the basket was lowered from above.

Mykaree Towers regularly showcased the preparation process on her social media pages. Her husband, sculptor Dan Chudzinski, also helped with the project. He portrayed the character Flynn Rider. Another woman played the role of Mother Gothel, Rapunzel's adoptive mother from the story.

The front of the tower was made from construction foam and installed at the entrance of the house. To complete the Rapunzel look, the blogger used a long wig decorated with artificial flowers.

One of the local women posted a video of the celebration held in the yard, describing it as "Halloween memories to last a lifetime."

Mykaree Towers, who lives in Findlay, Ohio, is known for creating unusual and complex costumes, particularly those of Disney princesses. Her YouTube channel has over 2.7 million subscribers.