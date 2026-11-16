One goat worth more than 65 thousand dollars: What is the secret of the Damascus breed?

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One goat worth more than 65 thousand dollars: What is the secret of the Damascus breed?

The Damascus goat is considered one of the rarest and most valuable livestock breeds in the world. Also known as the "Shami," this goat attracts attention with its unusual appearance and high price.

The native land of this breed is Syria, and today it is also raised in Middle Eastern countries and Cyprus. The main feature that distinguishes the Damascus goat from other breeds is its unique head structure, short face, and unusual look. This appearance was formed as a result of selective breeding carried out over many generations.

Damascus goats are highly valued, especially in the Persian Gulf countries. Their unique appearance and pedigree characteristics have led to high demand among livestock breeders and collectors.

The price of this breed is also astonishing. According to reports, the price of a single Damascus goat at auctions can exceed 65 thousand dollars. This makes it not only rare but also one of the most expensive livestock animals in the world.

Thus, the Damascus goat, which might seem like an ordinary farm animal, actually stands out due to its origin, appearance, and high value.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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