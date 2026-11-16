Cat stuck at a height of 6 meters in Dagestan survives with the help of locals

A cat that found itself in an unusual situation in Dagestan survived with the help of local residents. The animal, stuck on a pull-up bar six meters high, could not get down and needed human assistance for some time.

Witnesses say that the cat tried to get down from the bar, performing over 30 pull-ups on the metal frame. However, due to the height and the awkward position, it could not descend on its own.

Local residents joined forces to rescue the animal. They stretched a large bag under the bar to ensure the cat's safe landing. Thus, thanks to the mutual help and concern of the people, they managed to get the cat out of the dangerous situation.

The incident demonstrated the kindness and attention of the local population toward animals. Sometimes, a simple act of help can save a creature's life. This case in Dagestan once again reminded us of the importance of humanity and solidarity.