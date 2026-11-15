The Pope in a military helicopter: An unexpected and fascinating journey in Peru (video)

During his apostolic visit to Peru, Pope Leo XIV took an unusual step that surprised the world. The Pontiff flew to a remote region of the Andes Mountains in a Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 military helicopter. This trip sparked heated discussions on social media and in global media.

“Popecopter” and interesting moments in the cockpit

Peruvian military pilots jokingly named this aircraft, specially allocated for the Pontiff, “Popecopter” During the flight, an unexpected event occurred: Pope Leo XIV entered the cockpit, put on special headphones, sat between the two pilots, and observed the beautiful landscapes of the Andes directly. Video footage of this process quickly went viral among internet users.

Flight indicators Details and information Date and location November 14, 2026, Peru (Chiclayo — Santa Cruz de Succhabamba) Aircraft Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter (“Popecopter”) Distance and time 2100 meters above sea level, approximately 40-minute flight Security measures Three other Mi-17 military helicopters escorted the flight in the sky

The essence of the visit and fulfilling an old promise

The significance of this visit lies in the fact that when Pope Leo XIV served as the Bishop of Chiclayo, he had to travel by car for 4.5 hours on a difficult road to reach this remote town of Santa Cruz de Succhabamba. This time, he kept his promise, reached the most distant point of his former diocese by helicopter, and held a special mass for the local population. To ensure the safety of the main aircraft carrying the Pontiff, it was escorted by three other Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters.

In your opinion, what is the significance of the Pope taking such unusual and public steps? Leave your thoughts in the comments!