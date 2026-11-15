The Pope in a military helicopter: An unexpected and fascinating journey in Peru (video)

1 min read60
The Pope in a military helicopter: An unexpected and fascinating journey in Peru (video)

During his apostolic visit to Peru, Pope Leo XIV took an unusual step that surprised the world. The Pontiff flew to a remote region of the Andes Mountains in a Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 military helicopter. This trip sparked heated discussions on social media and in global media.

“Popecopter” and interesting moments in the cockpit

Peruvian military pilots jokingly named this aircraft, specially allocated for the Pontiff, “Popecopter” During the flight, an unexpected event occurred: Pope Leo XIV entered the cockpit, put on special headphones, sat between the two pilots, and observed the beautiful landscapes of the Andes directly. Video footage of this process quickly went viral among internet users.

Flight indicators

Details and information

Date and location

November 14, 2026, Peru (Chiclayo — Santa Cruz de Succhabamba)

Aircraft

Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter (“Popecopter”)

Distance and time

2100 meters above sea level, approximately 40-minute flight

Security measures

Three other Mi-17 military helicopters escorted the flight in the sky

The essence of the visit and fulfilling an old promise

The significance of this visit lies in the fact that when Pope Leo XIV served as the Bishop of Chiclayo, he had to travel by car for 4.5 hours on a difficult road to reach this remote town of Santa Cruz de Succhabamba. This time, he kept his promise, reached the most distant point of his former diocese by helicopter, and held a special mass for the local population. To ensure the safety of the main aircraft carrying the Pontiff, it was escorted by three other Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters.

In your opinion, what is the significance of the Pope taking such unusual and public steps? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in World