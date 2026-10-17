Pope is expected to be discharged from the hospital today following lung tumor surgery

Pope Leo XIV has received clearance to leave the hospital following surgery to remove a part of his right lung. It has been reported that he will return to the Vatican today, October 17, from the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. Euronews reported this citing the Vatican press service.

The 71-year-old pontiff had been undergoing treatment in the hospital since undergoing surgery on October 13 to remove a cancerous tumor in his right lung.

Evaluating the results of blood tests and chest X-rays conducted on October 17, doctors confirmed that his clinical condition has improved sufficiently for hospital discharge.

According to the Vatican press service, Leo XIV will leave the hospital on Saturday afternoon and return to the Vatican. On Sunday, he is scheduled to recite the traditional "Angelus" prayer from the window of the papal residence.

Earlier, it was reported that during the operation, the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung was removed. Examinations revealed that he had pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer.

The surgery lasted approximately 90 minutes and concluded without complications. An X-ray examination conducted on October 15 showed that the recovery of the operated lung is progressing well. Doctors stated that the Pope's post-operative recovery process is continuing according to plan.