Man who walked a goat on Red Square jailed for 5 days (video)

Moscow's Tver Court has issued a ruling against a man who walked a goat on Red Square and disobeyed police orders. Magomed Magomedov was found guilty of petty hooliganism and sentenced to five days of administrative detention.

According to court documents, he used obscene language at the scene and responded aggressively to demands to stop disturbing the peace. Magomedov did not admit guilt in court.

The incident occurred on July 18

According to the Moscow City Court press service, the incident took place on the evening of July 18, 2026, on Red Square.

Magomed Magomedov was walking a goat in an area not intended for pet walking. It was also noted that he used obscene language in a public place.

Law enforcement officers demanded that he stop the violation.

Disobeyed police orders

Court materials note that Magomedov repeatedly refused to comply with the lawful demands of police officers in a rude and aggressive manner.

According to reports, during his arrest, the man:

resisted police officers;

pushed them;

attempted to flee the scene.

He was subsequently detained, and an administrative offense report was filed against him.

Court imposed a five-day jail term

The Tver Court found Magomedov guilty of committing an offense under Part 2 of Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

This article covers cases of petty hooliganism involving the disruption of public order and disobedience to the lawful demands of a government representative.

In accordance with the court's decision, the man was sentenced to five days of administrative detention.

Magomedov did not admit guilt

During the court hearing, Magomedov denied committing the violation.

He stated that he only planned to take photos on Red Square and leave the area afterward.

However, after reviewing the testimonies of police officers and case materials, the court concluded that his actions constituted an administrative offense.

An unusual walk ended in jail

Court records also indicate that the man has no permanent place of employment. No official information has been provided regarding the goat's subsequent fate.

Thus, an incident that began with the goal of taking photos with an animal on Red Square ended with resistance to police and a five-day administrative jail term.