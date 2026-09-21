Sensation in Central Asia: «Arashan» sheep sold for $1 million in Kyrgyzstan (video)

·14·World
Sensation in Central Asia: «Arashan» sheep sold for $1 million in Kyrgyzstan (video)

An unprecedented record price has been set in the history of the Central Asian livestock market. At a festival dedicated to the development and popularization of the national «Arashan» breed in Kyrgyzstan, it was announced that a pedigree ram of this rare breed was sold for a cool 1,000,000 (one million) US dollars. Presented on an outdoor podium in front of a massive crowd of spectators, the animal astonished exhibition participants with its impressive physique, muscular structure, and perfect bone proportions.

As it turned out, the record-breaking sheep is a direct descendant (son) of a legendary pedigree ram named «Frankel» among local livestock breeders. For comparison, his father «Frankel» himself caused a major sensation several years ago when he was sold to Kazakhstani breeders for $150,000, which was a record at the time. Now, his offspring has nearly septupled his father's figure, pushing the price to the million-dollar peak.

So, what is the secret that makes «Arashan» sheep so valuable and priceless, how does a million-dollar investment justify itself in the breeding business, and will this deal kick off a new financial wave in the region's livestock market?

«The million-dollar successor of the legendary Frankel»: Details of the historic deal at the festival

Key facts recorded on the exhibition stage and auction grounds:

  • Exhibition showcase: The deal was formalized on a special exhibition stage at the «Arashan» breed development forum, right before the eyes of thousands of breeders and guests;

  • Rare genetics and family tree: The sold sheep is the son of the country's renowned «Frankel» ram, whose father was previously sold to Kazakhstan for 150 thousand dollars;

  • Impressive anatomical structure: The presented sheep fundamentally stands out from other ordinary sheep due to its height, bone width, and uniquely large rump;

  • Center of mass attention: When brought onto the stage, hundreds of farmers and journalists took photos and videos of this rare creature, making it trend on social networks;

  • International interest: The sky-high valuation of the deal is explained by a sharp increase in demand for the «Arashan» breed among breeders from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and other neighboring countries.

The «Frankel» dynasty: Comparison of prices and generations in the livestock market

Value and indicators of representatives of the legendary lineage:

Criteria and parameters

Father — «Frankel» ram

New record-breaking sheep (Son) MP4

Breed

Purebred «Arashan» breed

Purebred «Arashan» breed

Selling price

150,000 US dollars

1,000,000 US dollars

Location of the deal

Sold to Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan breed festival

Price growth coefficient

Record of its time

Nearly 7 times more expensive than its father's price

Main goal

Improving the breed and breeding

Creating the highest elite selection in Central Asia

Main advantage

High height, weight, and genetic stability

Giant body, perfect pedigree, and muscularity

Selection and business expertise: Why does a single sheep cost $1 million?

Conclusions of livestock specialists and breeding analysts:

  • Genetic capital and semen value: Such animals are purchased not for meat or wool, but for artificial insemination and obtaining pedigree lambs; a single elite ram can yield hundreds of pedigree offspring per year, each valued at thousands of dollars;

  • Rarity of the «Arashan» breed: This breed is unmatched in Central Asia due to its resistance to cold and mountain climates, rapid weight gain, and ability to reach up to 180-200 kilograms;

  • Marketing and brand effect: Owning a 1-million-dollar sheep is not only a breeding asset for a livestock farmer, but also a promotional tool that multiplies the prestige and value of their farm worldwide;

  • Market price explosion: According to experts, following this deal, prices for pedigree rams and ewes of the «Arashan» breed are bound to rise even more sharply in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

The valuation of the «Arashan» sheep at one million dollars clearly proves that Central Asian pedigree livestock breeding has now turned into a major investment and large business industry.

In your opinion, is paying $1 million for a single pedigree ram a truly justified breeding investment, or is this an artificially inflated price? Can livestock breeders in our country also achieve such high incomes by breeding the «Arashan» breed? Leave your personal opinions and observations in the comments and share this analysis of the livestock world's unprecedented sensation with all industry peers and friends!

Arashan breedFrankel lineageKyrgyzstan breed festival1 million dollar deal
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Quran found at an 18-meter depth near the coast of Mauritius (video)Quran found at an 18-meter depth near the coast of Mauritius (video)Today, 12:15Thousands of birds take over the sky in Greece: a rare sight over a bridge (video)Thousands of birds take over the sky in Greece: a rare sight over a bridge (video)Today, 11:43Skeletons of 572 people found in Sri Lanka: Who do these remains belong to and under what circumstances did they die?Skeletons of 572 people found in Sri Lanka: Who do these remains belong to and under what circumstances did they die?Today, 11:29It also passes under the sea: China's massive 55-kilometer bridge (photo)It also passes under the sea: China's massive 55-kilometer bridge (photo)Today, 10:47$8,100 per night: Saudi Arabia to launch luxury train$8,100 per night: Saudi Arabia to launch luxury trainToday, 09:38The world's best hotel has been identifiedThe world's best hotel has been identifiedToday, 09:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?