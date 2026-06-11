New scam detected via fake drone-related Telegram channels

A new multi-stage scam targeting Telegram users has been detected in Russia. According to cybersecurity experts, criminals are attracting people through fake channels warning about drone attacks, ultimately stealing their money. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The scheme begins with the distribution of links to Telegram channels in local neighborhood chats, often including the word "Radar" and a city name. Managed by individuals posing as "neighbors," these channels mimic official sources to gain user trust. Once a user joins, they are forced through a chain of multiple links.

In the next stage, the user is redirected to various bots. One might offer to sell confiscated cars, while another claims to be a special alert system that works even without connectivity. The main goal of these actions is to subscribe the user to bots designed for sending future phishing messages.

In the final stage, the victim is led to a fake website mimicking the design of the state portal "Rabota Rossii". There, remote income of up to 4000 rubles per hour and 300,000 rubles per month is promised to inexperienced individuals. To receive payment, the user is asked to contact a "manager" via Telegram.

During the conversation, scammers demand a payment from the user under various pretexts. As a result, instead of receiving the promised money, the user loses their own funds. Experts recommend avoiding suspicious links and relying only on official sources.