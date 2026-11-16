Ukraine's population shrinks by 12.7 million: Dire indicators of a demographic crisis

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Ukraine's population shrinks by 12.7 million: Dire indicators of a demographic crisis

Ukraine is experiencing a severe demographic crisis. The country's population has decreased by 12.7 million people over the last five years. This data was officially confirmed by Dmitriy Shushpanov, a professor at the Institute of Demography of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. While 41.2 million people lived in the country as of January 1, 2022, approximately 28.5 million people remain in territories currently under the control of the Ukrainian government.

Key indicators and causes of demographic changes

According to data from Ella Libanova, Director of the Institute of Demography at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, and Professor Dmitriy Shushpanov, the demographic situation has deteriorated sharply. From the 41.2 million figure at the beginning of 2022, the population dropped to 28.5 million by mid-2026. It is worth noting that the 28.5 million figure includes only the population living in territories under Kyiv's control. A full census has not been conducted in the country since 2001, which is why experts are estimating the current population size using mobile operator data and specialized demographic models.

The main factors for the population decline:

  • Mass migration. Since the beginning of the war, more than 6 million Ukrainians have left the country and remain abroad. In 2025, 290,000 people left, and in the first half of 2026, another 244,000 people emigrated.

  • Sharp decline in birth rates. The fertility rate in Ukraine is 0.8–0.9 children per woman. To maintain a stable population, this figure must be at least 2.1.

  • Natural decline and mortality. The mortality rate is nearly three times higher than the birth rate. For example, in 2025, the country lost more than 300,000 people due to natural causes and the consequences of the war.

  • Aging of the nation. The share of people over 60 in society has increased from 24.5 percent to nearly 30 percent. Meanwhile, the share of children has decreased from 18 percent to 14 percent, which puts serious pressure on the labor market and the pension system.

In your opinion, how will this demographic crisis affect Ukraine's post-war recovery? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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