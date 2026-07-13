Attention drivers: Accounts are being stolen via fake fuel maps

·29·Technology
Attention drivers: Accounts are being stolen via fake fuel maps

Cybercriminals have launched a new type of fraud scheme by exploiting the pressing problems of drivers. A network of over 60 phishing sites, identified by F6 experts, is aimed at hijacking users' personal profiles in messengers. These attacks quickly grab the attention of drivers, especially during situations like fuel shortages or price fluctuations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports. states.

Experts note that the number of these attacks has increased sharply in July, against the backdrop of growing interest from car owners in information about gasoline and diesel reserves at gas stations. Fraudulent resources skillfully copy real online maps and offer the user the ability to select fuel types by region.

How does the phishing scheme work?

After a user selects the required fuel type and region on a fake site, the system displays mock "search" results. Then, to confirm the data or access the full map, the user is asked to enter their phone number and the code received via SMS. This is where the main danger lies: the entered code allows criminals to gain access to the user's Telegram or other messenger accounts.

Having seized the account, fraudsters can read personal correspondence, copy contact lists, and distribute various messages on behalf of the owner. This leads not only to the leakage of personal data but also opens the door to further fraudulent actions, such as asking the user's relatives for money.

Not only drivers are targeted

According to F6 data, this phishing network was actively formed between May and July 2024. The criminals are not limited to services for motorists and are using other popular brands as a mask. Among them are:

  • Major marketplaces and trading platforms;
  • Popular social networks;
  • Video hosting services and online games (e.g., Brawl Stars).
Malicious links are mainly distributed via Telegram. Although the identified domains are being blocked, criminals quickly register new addresses and continue their attacks. These incidents are also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as attempts to steal personal data under the guise of various promotions or services via messengers are frequently observed.

Cybersecurity experts strongly recommend never entering SMS confirmation codes on suspicious sites and checking the correctness of the address (URL) before using any resource. Additionally, enabling Two-step verification in messengers significantly increases account security.

КиберхавфсизликФишингTelegramАвтомобилТехнология
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

HMD introduces the Fame model for compact smartphone enthusiastsHMD introduces the Fame model for compact smartphone enthusiastsToday, 19:25SpaceX is ready for flight again: Starship to carry third-generation satellites into spaceSpaceX is ready for flight again: Starship to carry third-generation satellites into spaceToday, 19:24Waze navigation app adds Gemini AI and new featuresWaze navigation app adds Gemini AI and new featuresToday, 19:21Nubia introduces the Neo 5 GT smartphone with the world's first hybrid cooling systemNubia introduces the Neo 5 GT smartphone with the world's first hybrid cooling systemToday, 18:52Conflict between Uber and Waymo: The battle for the future of robotaxis intensifiesConflict between Uber and Waymo: The battle for the future of robotaxis intensifiesToday, 17:55European Union imposes sanctions on VK holding and Max messengerEuropean Union imposes sanctions on VK holding and Max messengerToday, 17:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures