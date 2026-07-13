Attention drivers: Accounts are being stolen via fake fuel maps

Cybercriminals have launched a new type of fraud scheme by exploiting the pressing problems of drivers. A network of over 60 phishing sites, identified by F6 experts, is aimed at hijacking users' personal profiles in messengers. These attacks quickly grab the attention of drivers, especially during situations like fuel shortages or price fluctuations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports. states.

Experts note that the number of these attacks has increased sharply in July, against the backdrop of growing interest from car owners in information about gasoline and diesel reserves at gas stations. Fraudulent resources skillfully copy real online maps and offer the user the ability to select fuel types by region.

How does the phishing scheme work?

After a user selects the required fuel type and region on a fake site, the system displays mock "search" results. Then, to confirm the data or access the full map, the user is asked to enter their phone number and the code received via SMS. This is where the main danger lies: the entered code allows criminals to gain access to the user's Telegram or other messenger accounts.

Having seized the account, fraudsters can read personal correspondence, copy contact lists, and distribute various messages on behalf of the owner. This leads not only to the leakage of personal data but also opens the door to further fraudulent actions, such as asking the user's relatives for money.

Not only drivers are targeted

According to F6 data, this phishing network was actively formed between May and July 2024. The criminals are not limited to services for motorists and are using other popular brands as a mask. Among them are:

Major marketplaces and trading platforms;

Popular social networks;

Video hosting services and online games (e.g., Brawl Stars).

Malicious links are mainly distributed via Telegram. Although the identified domains are being blocked, criminals quickly register new addresses and continue their attacks. These incidents are also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as attempts to steal personal data under the guise of various promotions or services via messengers are frequently observed.

Cybersecurity experts strongly recommend never entering SMS confirmation codes on suspicious sites and checking the correctness of the address (URL) before using any resource. Additionally, enabling Two-step verification in messengers significantly increases account security.