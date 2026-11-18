Four more banks in Uzbekistan have been granted licenses to conduct Islamic banking operations. In accordance with the Central Bank's decision on November 18, Ipak Yuli Bank, Asia Alliance Bank, Orient Finans Bank, and Hayot Bank have obtained these licenses.

These banks can now provide services to customers in accordance with Islamic finance principles. This system differs from traditional lending, as it utilizes financing methods based on trade, leasing, and partnership instead of interest-bearing loans.

Previously, on October 23, Open Bank became the first bank in Uzbekistan to receive a license to conduct Islamic banking operations.