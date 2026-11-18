It has been nearly 20 years since fate separated them. But after all this time, 93-year-old Emina Sari and 92-year-old Mehmet Sari reached a new decision: they pledged to tie their lives together in marriage once again. This ceremony, which took place in Turkey, served as a reminder not only of the elderly couple's age but also that a new chapter can begin in a person's life no matter how many years have passed.

Choosing each other again after 20 years

Emina and Mehmet Sari, who live in the Une district of Turkey's Ordu province, officially divorced about 20 years ago. The couple, parents of five children, decided to become a family again after all these years.

They applied to the Une municipality with the desire to remarry. Following this, local government officials began the necessary preparations to formalize the marriage.

The wedding ceremony was conducted by the city mayor

On November 16, 2026, 93-year-old Emina and 92-year-old Mehmet Sari were remarried in a ceremony held in the courtyard of the Une municipality marriage hall.

Their marriage was officially registered by the mayor of Une district, Huseyin Tavli. District Governor Kemal Yildiz and Chatak neighborhood head Havva Cetinkaya attended as witnesses to the marriage.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the couple's relatives and invited guests. After the wedding, they took commemorative photos together.

It is never too late to open a new chapter in life

The story of the couple who decided to remarry at 93 and 92 years old sparked interest on social media and in local media outlets.

Detailed information regarding why Emina and Mehmet Sari divorced or what prompted them to reconcile after so many years was not provided. However, their choice to become a family again after a 20-year separation was the most remarkable aspect of the story.

Sometimes life leads people down different paths. However, this does not always mean that all doors are closed. The decision of this elderly couple in Turkey showed that neither age nor the passing years are an obstacle to a new beginning.