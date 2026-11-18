What has made Jose Mourinho one of the most successful coaches in the world of football? Answering this question, the Portuguese specialist mentioned not only talent or hard work, but also the difficult side of the coaching profession that many overlook. In his opinion, achieving great results requires talent, constant preparation, and the ability to keep one's weaknesses hidden from others.

Mourinho lists the key factors of his success

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho shared his thoughts on the secret to his successful career in an interview with Marca.

"It consists of a combination of several factors. I was born with a certain talent and have always been prepared for the next step. Everything developed step by step in a way that was favorable for me," said the Portuguese specialist.

Mourinho emphasized that success does not come by chance. A person must understand their abilities, be ready for the tasks ahead, and strive for new levels throughout their career.

"A coach is always alone"

One of the most notable aspects of Mourinho's response was his thoughts on the psychological burden of the coaching profession.

He says that while a coach may be surrounded by many people, such as players, assistants, analysts, and club management, they are often alone when it comes to making the most important decisions and taking responsibility for the results.

"Despite having many people around us, a coach is always alone, and that is difficult. You have to be able to hide your weaknesses," Mourinho emphasized.

This thought shows how important not only tactical knowledge but also psychological stability is in his view of football. Because a coach feels the consequences of every decision, faces criticism for defeats, and must maintain confidence in front of the team.

What results is Mourinho showing since returning to Real Madrid?

The Portuguese specialist returned to the Madrid club in the summer of 2026. This is his second stint at Real Madrid. He also managed the Madrid side from 2010 to 2013, winning the Spanish league title, the Cup, and the Super Cup with the team.

In the current season, Real Madrid is in second place in the tournament table with 30 points after 12 rounds of La Liga. The Madrid side will host Celta in their next match. The match is scheduled to start at 01:00 Tashkent time on November 22.

Mourinho's latest reflections revealed an important aspect of his coaching philosophy: knowing football is not enough to lead a big team. This path requires talent, prior preparation, determination, and the ability to keep one's composure even in the most difficult situations.