Italian artist Eduardo Castaldo has reflected the consequences of the war in the Gaza Strip, particularly the suffering endured by mothers and children, through art. His work, which reveals the reality in Palestine beneath a sacred image depicting the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ, has gone viral on social media. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

The work, titled "Holy Mothers of Gaza," was displayed at the historic Pappacoda Chapel in Naples. At first glance, it shows the Virgin Mary holding the infant Jesus in her arms. However, as the artist tears away a portion of the image, a real photograph taken in Gaza is revealed underneath. It depicts a Palestinian mother holding her child amidst the rubble.

This photograph was taken by Palestinian photojournalist Omar Al-Qattaa. By merging the two images, the artist draws attention to maternal love, the desire to protect one's child, and the difficult fate of mothers in war conditions.

Eduardo Castaldo previously worked as a photojournalist in the Middle East for nearly eight years. Later, he transitioned to combining documentary photography with street art and artistic installations.

According to the artist, the tearing of the sacred image is a symbolic act that expresses grief and calls people to empathy. Through this project, the author urges people not to forget the dire situation of women and children in Gaza.