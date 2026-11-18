The event was covered by Turkish media on November 17, 2026. In the evening, a flock of birds flying over the domes of the New Mosque in Eminönü caught the attention of onlookers.

A unique natural spectacle was displayed in the skies over Istanbul. Above the New Mosque in the city's historic Eminönü district, hundreds of birds moved in unison, as if they had coordinated beforehand. They formed various shapes in the sky, gathered into one group, then split into two, and merged again. Videos capturing this scene have gone viral on social media.

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The birds moved sometimes as a single flock, and at other times split into two separate groups. A moment later, they reunited at a single point, creating wavy and zigzag patterns in the sky. Most interestingly, they did not collide with each other during these complex maneuvers.

According to local media, the scene was captured on a phone camera by content creator Şeyma Kurt. The videos brought this unique natural phenomenon above Istanbul's historic mosque to a wider audience.

What kind of natural phenomenon is this?

The movement of birds in a large flock, acting in coordination with one another, is scientifically known as murmuration. This phenomenon is particularly observed in flocks of starlings.

During a murmuration, each bird observes and adjusts to the movements of several birds around it. As a result, the entire flock begins to move as if it were a single organism. The birds can instantly change direction, split, and merge again.

Why do birds perform this "dance"?

Scientists explain murmuration as one of the birds' strategies for defense and collective movement. The continuous motion within a large flock makes it difficult for birds of prey to single out a specific target.

Furthermore, such flocks often appear when birds gather in one place to roost. Evening flights also serve to help them congregate in a safe location.

The scene in Istanbul once again demonstrated how complex and harmonious nature's movements can be. The sight of thousands of wings moving simultaneously over the domes of the historic mosque became an unforgettable spectacle for city residents and tourists alike.