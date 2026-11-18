A young Uzbek vendor has captured the attention of foreign customers with his politeness and ability to communicate in English while selling sunflower seeds. A video showing his service to customers is garnering warm feedback on social media.

The video shows the boy standing up immediately to greet foreign customers when they arrive to buy seeds. He first places his hand on his chest to greet them, then engages with the customers in English.

When a buyer asks which seeds are better, the young vendor points out the high-quality ones and offers a recommendation. He then weighs out 20,000 soums worth of seeds for the customer.

The video particularly highlights the boy's ability to speak English with foreign customers, explain the product, and maintain a polite demeanor. Social media users are sharing positive comments about his sales etiquette, manners, and diligence.