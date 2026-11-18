The Norwegian national team overcame a two-goal deficit against Denmark to secure a 3:2 victory. The decisive goal was scored in stoppage time. Erling Haaland described 2026 as one of the brightest periods of his career following this resilient win.

"How great it is to be Norwegian!"

In the Nations League match, the Norwegians were trailing 0:2. However, the team did not give up: they leveled the score and snatched the victory in the final minutes.

After the match, Haaland did not hide his emotions.

"This has been one of the most incredible football years I have experienced. How great it is to be Norwegian! Before the match, Ståle Solbakken said: 'Let's finish this amazing football year on a high note.' We were completely dominant in the second half," the striker said.

A two-goal deficit could not stop the Norwegians

Denmark gained a comfortable lead in the opening minutes. However, Norway took the initiative in the second half, scoring consecutive goals to equalize and sealing the win at the end of the match.

This result demonstrated not only the team's attacking potential but also their belief in their own strength during difficult situations.

Norway in the quarterfinals!

The victory over Denmark allowed Norway to secure second place in the group and advance to the Nations League quarterfinals.

For Haaland, this year will be remembered for his successes with the national team. It is clear from his words that the Norwegians are satisfied with the results achieved and want to maintain this spirit in the next stage.