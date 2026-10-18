Bournemouth — Sunderland: alineaciones y directo
El encuentro entre Bournemouth y Sunderland, correspondiente a la Premier League, comenzará el 18 de octubre a las 18:00 (hora de Taskent).
Una vez iniciado el partido, los eventos se actualizarán en el directo.
Alineación inicial del Bournemouth: 1. Petrovic D., 12. Adams T., 10. Christie R., 4. Cook L., 9. Evanilson, 5. Hill J., 37. Ryan, 14. Silva A., 15. Smith A., 16. Tavernier M., 3. Truffert A.
Entrenador del Bournemouth: Rose M.
Alineación inicial del Sunderland: 22. Roofs R., 15. Alderete O., 4. Danso K., 32. Hume T., 28. Le Fee E., 17. Mandava R., 20. Mukiele N., 11. Rigg K., 27. Sadiki N., 57. Tuterov T., 34. Xhaka G.
Entrenador del Sunderland: Le Bris R.
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