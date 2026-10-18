Bournemouth — Sunderland: alineaciones y directo

·7·Deportes
Bournemouth — Sunderland: alineaciones y directo

El encuentro entre Bournemouth y Sunderland, correspondiente a la Premier League, comenzará el 18 de octubre a las 18:00 (hora de Taskent).

Una vez iniciado el partido, los eventos se actualizarán en el directo.

Alineación inicial del Bournemouth: 1. Petrovic D., 12. Adams T., 10. Christie R., 4. Cook L., 9. Evanilson, 5. Hill J., 37. Ryan, 14. Silva A., 15. Smith A., 16. Tavernier M., 3. Truffert A.

Entrenador del Bournemouth: Rose M.

Alineación inicial del Sunderland: 22. Roofs R., 15. Alderete O., 4. Danso K., 32. Hume T., 28. Le Fee E., 17. Mandava R., 20. Mukiele N., 11. Rigg K., 27. Sadiki N., 57. Tuterov T., 34. Xhaka G.

Entrenador del Sunderland: Le Bris R.

BournemouthSunderlandPremier LeagueFútbolInglaterra
Compartir:
Canal de TelegramSeguir en Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comentarios 0

Noticias relacionadas

Duelos intensos en la Carabao Cup: el Newcastle se lleva la victoria en los últimos minutosDuelos intensos en la Carabao Cup: el Newcastle se lleva la victoria en los últimos minutos9 septiembre 07:57Torrense — Sunderland: alineaciones y directoTorrense — Sunderland: alineaciones y directo15 octubre 20:378 goles y drama en el Etihad: ¡Manchester City gana 5-3! (video)8 goles y drama en el Etihad: ¡Manchester City gana 5-3! (video)20 septiembre 22:31¡Gol de «oro» del comodín de Arteta!: El Arsenal gana 2-0 en Sunderland¡Gol de «oro» del comodín de Arteta!: El Arsenal gana 2-0 en Sunderland13 septiembre 06:09Xabi Alonso no temió al décimo puesto: ¿qué vio en el Chelsea?Xabi Alonso no temió al décimo puesto: ¿qué vio en el Chelsea?6 agosto 11:26Fichaje de Granit Xhaka cerrado: el Sunderland no dejará marchar a su capitán al ChelseaFichaje de Granit Xhaka cerrado: el Sunderland no dejará marchar a su capitán al Chelsea26 julio 23:30
AnunciosColaboración
Playmatch: simplifica considerablemente el trabajo de los dueños de canchas
Playmatch: simplifica considerablemente el trabajo de los dueños de canchas
Playmatch: todos los servicios necesarios para jugar al fútbol en una sola aplicación
Playmatch: todos los servicios necesarios para jugar al fútbol en una sola aplicación

Más leídas Deportes noticias

Nakamura reacciona al premio de 200 000 dólares otorgado a los ajedrecistas uzbekos
Nakamura reacciona al premio de 200 000 dólares otorgado a los ajedrecistas uzbekos
La madre de Cristiano Ronaldo reacciona por primera vez a la salida de su hijo de la selección nacional
La madre de Cristiano Ronaldo reacciona por primera vez a la salida de su hijo de la selección nacional
« Jugar sin parar contra Uzbekistán daña nuestra reputación » — El entrenador de Persépolis
« Jugar sin parar contra Uzbekistán daña nuestra reputación » — El entrenador de Persépolis
Se anuncian los jugadores más flojos del partido Manchester City — PSG
Se anuncian los jugadores más flojos del partido Manchester City — PSG
Manchester City reacciona oficialmente a la victoria de Uzbekistán sobre Irán
Manchester City reacciona oficialmente a la victoria de Uzbekistán sobre Irán
Un experto extranjero critica los pasos del «Gran Uzbeco» en el boxeo profesional
Un experto extranjero critica los pasos del «Gran Uzbeco» en el boxeo profesional
La prensa iraní en shock: lección táctica de Cannavaro y una humillante racha de 7 partidos
La prensa iraní en shock: lección táctica de Cannavaro y una humillante racha de 7 partidos
El equipo de Fabio Cannavaro afronta otra dura prueba en noviembre
El equipo de Fabio Cannavaro afronta otra dura prueba en noviembre