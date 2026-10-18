Chinese man stages his own funeral to avoid imprisonment

·2·Welt
Chinese man stages his own funeral to avoid imprisonment

In China, a man facing jail time for drunk driving faked his own death to evade legal responsibility. He even involved his family members in the scheme and organized a fake funeral. However, this unusual plan did not save him from punishment.

Police in Hunan province recently released details of the incident, which occurred in January of last year. The man, known by the surname Si, was stopped by police and arrested for drunk driving. During the investigation, it was discovered that he had previously been caught driving under the influence and without a license twice. Consequently, a prison sentence awaited him for this third offense.

While out on bail, Si, fearing imprisonment, chose a drastic method to escape punishment. He convinced his family members to fake his death and funeral. According to the plan, everyone was supposed to believe he had passed away, while he would hide from the police.

In June of last year, Si and his family began executing the plan. They first bought a coffin. Then, the man tried to make his death look real at home: he scattered empty medicine bottles, practiced holding his breath for long periods, and used special equipment to keep his body cold. He aimed to appear as if he had died from an overdose.

Some neighbors later told the police they had seen Si's body. However, his mother and grandmother covered his face with a cloth, claiming his appearance had changed due to the effects of the medication. The funeral was held that same day. While the coffin was being lowered into the ground, Si was already on his way to Yunnan province.

However, the fake death plan had a number of suspicious aspects. For instance, the coffin was purchased before Si 'died,' and his family did not call an ambulance or notify the police. These circumstances caught the attention of law enforcement agencies.

During the investigation, it was found that no death certificate had been issued for Si and there was no record of his body being cremated. The fact that none of the neighbors had seen his face before the burial also fueled suspicions. Surveillance camera footage and bank records confirmed that the man was alive. Following this, the police began a search for him.

Si was arrested in April of this year. The court sentenced him to five months in prison and a fine of 20,000 yuan, which is approximately 3,000 dollars.

Currently, a separate criminal investigation is being conducted against his mother and grandmother. They are suspected of aiding and abetting an offender.

Thus, the unusual plan of a man trying to escape punishment for drunk driving led him into even more serious legal trouble.

ChinaHunanSurname SiDrunk DrivingFraud
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Aziza Shukhratova
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