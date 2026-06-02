Li Auto L7 Rival: Pre-orders Open for GAC S9 Crossover

GAC has started the pre-order process in Russia for its new flagship crossover, the S9 model. This five-meter-long vehicle is equipped with a hybrid powertrain, and customers who place orders now will receive priority when official sales begin. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Although the exact pricing and launch date for the new model have not yet been disclosed, its key technical specifications are known. The GAC S9 is powered by two electric motors with a combined output of 340 hp. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds.

Thanks to the hybrid system, the crossover can cover 208 km on electric power alone. The total range is 1019 km, with an average fuel consumption of 7.4 liters per 100 km. The powertrain can operate in several modes, including an adaptive mode that adjusts to driving style and climate conditions.

The GAC S9 features an adaptive suspension, 21-inch alloy wheels, Nappa leather seats with massage functions, and a large-screen media system. The manufacturer offers a 5-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty on the vehicle, and an 8-year warranty on powertrain components.