The biggest fear about electric vehicles has been debunked: What actually breaks down the most?

Before buying an electric vehicle, many are plagued by one question: "What will I do if the expensive battery breaks down?" However, a new study conducted by the famous UK warranty company Warrantywise has shown that most of these concerns are unfounded. It turns out that electric car owners encounter much simpler and more unexpected mechanical and electrical problems rather than battery failures.

Zamin.uz has reviewed the results of the study published by Carscoops.

The most frequently broken parts: The problem is not the battery!

According to the study, the parts that fail most often in electric vehicles are those also found in standard internal combustion engine (gasoline or diesel) cars. In particular, the following systems are the most problematic:

Electrical equipment and sensors: Various sensors, detectors, and central locking systems lead in the number of malfunctions. Repairing and adjusting them costs an average of $1,085–$1,205 .

Suspension parts: Suspension arms, in particular, are failing frequently. The main reason for this is the weight of electric vehicles (due to heavy batteries, they weigh significantly more than regular cars). Fixing suspension faults costs an average of $1,600.

The charging device — the most dangerous "trap"

One of the most expensive problems specific to electric vehicles is the failure of the on-board charger.

Record cost: Although repairing this part costs an average of $2,890, in practice, the maximum claim amount paid by the insurance company has reached a staggering $14,000.

How quickly does the "dreaded" battery actually break?

The traction batteries, considered the most expensive part of an electric vehicle, actually fail very rarely. Analysts note that the battery system is one of the most reliable components. However, if a problem does occur, the cost will not be small.

The table below compares the average repair costs for various parts of electric vehicles:

Failed system / part Average repair cost (in US dollars) Electrical equipment and sensors $1,085 – $1,205 Suspension parts (arms) $1,600 On-board charger $2,890 (maximum $14,000) Traction battery $8,570

Repairs are getting more expensive every year

According to Warrantywise experts' calculations, as the number of electric vehicles increases, the costs of maintaining them are also rising significantly. Specifically, between 2024 and 2025, the average cost of repairing electric cars increased by 10.7 percent. The reasons cited are a shortage of specialists and the high cost of high-tech parts.