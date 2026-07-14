The biggest fear about electric vehicles has been debunked: What actually breaks down the most?

·17·Auto
The biggest fear about electric vehicles has been debunked: What actually breaks down the most?

Before buying an electric vehicle, many are plagued by one question: "What will I do if the expensive battery breaks down?" However, a new study conducted by the famous UK warranty company Warrantywise has shown that most of these concerns are unfounded. It turns out that electric car owners encounter much simpler and more unexpected mechanical and electrical problems rather than battery failures.

Zamin.uz has reviewed the results of the study published by Carscoops.

The most frequently broken parts: The problem is not the battery!

According to the study, the parts that fail most often in electric vehicles are those also found in standard internal combustion engine (gasoline or diesel) cars. In particular, the following systems are the most problematic:

  • Electrical equipment and sensors: Various sensors, detectors, and central locking systems lead in the number of malfunctions. Repairing and adjusting them costs an average of $1,085–$1,205.

  • Suspension parts: Suspension arms, in particular, are failing frequently. The main reason for this is the weight of electric vehicles (due to heavy batteries, they weigh significantly more than regular cars). Fixing suspension faults costs an average of $1,600.

The charging device — the most dangerous "trap"

One of the most expensive problems specific to electric vehicles is the failure of the on-board charger.

Record cost: Although repairing this part costs an average of $2,890, in practice, the maximum claim amount paid by the insurance company has reached a staggering $14,000.

How quickly does the "dreaded" battery actually break?

The traction batteries, considered the most expensive part of an electric vehicle, actually fail very rarely. Analysts note that the battery system is one of the most reliable components. However, if a problem does occur, the cost will not be small.

The table below compares the average repair costs for various parts of electric vehicles:

Failed system / part

Average repair cost (in US dollars)

Electrical equipment and sensors

$1,085 – $1,205

Suspension parts (arms)

$1,600

On-board charger

$2,890 (maximum $14,000)

Traction battery

$8,570

Repairs are getting more expensive every year

According to Warrantywise experts' calculations, as the number of electric vehicles increases, the costs of maintaining them are also rising significantly. Specifically, between 2024 and 2025, the average cost of repairing electric cars increased by 10.7 percent. The reasons cited are a shortage of specialists and the high cost of high-tech parts.

WarrantywiseCarscoopsZamin.uzUnited Kingdom
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Sensation in the US market: record-cheap electric car goes on saleSensation in the US market: record-cheap electric car goes on saleToday, 10:17Over 399,000 warnings: which traffic rules were broken most often?Over 399,000 warnings: which traffic rules were broken most often?Yesterday, 13:05Cobalt is losing its former position in the Uzbekistan car marketCobalt is losing its former position in the Uzbekistan car market12.07, 12:56Which car model was the best-seller in Uzbekistan in the first half of the year?Which car model was the best-seller in Uzbekistan in the first half of the year?12.07, 11:45To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 45To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 4510.07, 22:11Is it enough for drivers to show documents on MyGov to traffic police officers?Is it enough for drivers to show documents on MyGov to traffic police officers?09.07, 18:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Auto news

Loan Terms Eased to Boost Cobalt Sales
Loan Terms Eased to Boost Cobalt Sales
Sensation in the US market: record-cheap electric car goes on sale
Sensation in the US market: record-cheap electric car goes on sale
Which documents are drivers required to carry starting July 1?
Which documents are drivers required to carry starting July 1?
UzAuto Motors launches its most expensive Chevrolet model
UzAuto Motors launches its most expensive Chevrolet model
Procedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to change
Procedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to change
BYD unveils a car that eliminates the need for a spare tire
BYD unveils a car that eliminates the need for a spare tire
Cobalt is losing its former position in the Uzbekistan car market
Cobalt is losing its former position in the Uzbekistan car market
To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 45
To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 45