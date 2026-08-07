Terrible road accident in Nurobod: Moving truck catches fire(video)

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Terrible road accident in Nurobod: Moving truck catches fire(video)

A tragic road accident involving a truck occurred in Nurobod district of Samarkand region. The driver died after a fire suddenly broke out in a moving MAN truck.

According to official information released by the press service of the regional Internal Affairs Directorate’s Road Safety Department, the incident occurred at around 4:00 p.m. on August 6 at the 35th kilometer of the A-378 “Samarkand–Kashkadarya” highway, in the section passing through the Mehnatkash mahalla.

How did the incident happen?

According to preliminary inquiries, flames suddenly erupted in the cabin of a MAN truck traveling toward Kashkadarya.

When the fire broke out, the driver attempted to stop the vehicle immediately but lost control. As a result, the unattended truck crashed into a concrete barrier on the left side of the road and overturned.

Investigation launched

As a result of the horrific collision and fire, the truck driver sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

A criminal case has now been opened over the tragic incident by the Investigation Department of the Nurobod District Internal Affairs Department, and investigative measures are under way to determine the exact causes of the accident.

NurobodSamarkandKashkadaryaMAN
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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