UzAuto Motors extends interest-free installment terms

UzAuto Motors JSC, in partnership with Kapitalbank, has extended the interest-free installment period for a number of vehicles. The updated terms apply to Damas, Labo, Chevrolet Captiva, Chevrolet Onix, and Tracker models.

According to the announced information, Damas and Chevrolet Captiva vehicles can be purchased on an installment plan for up to 34 months. The maximum term for Labo is set at 26 months, and for Chevrolet Onix and Tracker, it is 62 months.

The terms for Damas and Chevrolet Captiva are as follows:

• 25 percent down payment, 15 months instead of 12

• 30 percent down payment, 17 months instead of 15

• 40 percent down payment, 21 months instead of 19

• 50 percent down payment, 26 months

• 60 percent down payment, 34 months

Installment terms for Labo:

• 25 percent down payment, 12 months instead of 10

• 30 percent down payment, 13 months instead of 12

• 40 percent down payment, 16 months instead of 15

• 50 percent down payment, 20 months

• 60 percent down payment, 26 months

Terms for Chevrolet Onix and Tracker:

• 30 percent down payment, 40 months instead of 36

• 40 percent down payment, 49 months instead of 45

• 50 percent down payment, 62 months instead of 51

Customers are advised to contact official Chevrolet dealership centers for further information on processing purchases and detailed terms.