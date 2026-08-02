What is the total length of highways in Uzbekistan? It turns out to be enough to circle the Earth

·23·Auto
What is the total length of highways in Uzbekistan? It turns out to be enough to circle the Earth

The total length of public hard-surfaced highways in Uzbekistan has exceeded 42 thousand kilometers. It is not easy to imagine this figure: if we were to connect the country's roads into a single line, they would wrap entirely around the globe along the equator and still have about 2 thousand kilometers to spare.

However, this statistical indicator does not cover all streets and internal roads, but rather highways falling into a specific category.

How many hard-surfaced roads are there in Uzbekistan?

According to updated data from the National Statistics Committee, at the end of 2025—meaning as of January 1, 2026—the total length of public hard-surfaced highways in Uzbekistan made up 42,054 kilometers.

For comparison:

  • at the end of 2024 — 41,888 kilometers;

  • at the end of 2025 — 42,054 kilometers;

  • annual growth — 166 kilometers;

  • growth rate — approximately 0.4 percent.

Thus, within a single year, the network of public hard-surfaced roads has expanded by another 166 kilometers.

On a daily average, this amounts to nearly one kilometer of new road being added every two days throughout the year.

These roads are enough to circle the globe

According to NASA data, the circumference of the Earth along the equator is approximately 40,075 kilometers. The total length of these roads in Uzbekistan exceeds this distance by 1,979 kilometers.

In other words, if the 42,054-kilometer road could be connected into a single line, it would be possible to:

  1. Circle the globe completely along the equator once;

  2. Travel another nearly 2 thousand kilometers after that.

This particular comparison clearly demonstrates just how massive this figure is.

Statistics do not cover all roads

There is an important nuance here: 42,054 kilometers is not the total length of all roads in Uzbekistan.

According to official methodology, public highways are state property and remain open to all road users. Therefore, this figure may not fully include internal neighborhood streets, roads within enterprise territories, and certain departmental roads.

For this reason, it is correct to interpret this indicator not as "all roads in the country," but as the network of public hard-surfaced roads.

### It is not just road length, but quality that is decisive

The expansion of the road network is important for transport traffic, regional connectivity, trade, and population mobility. However, merely increasing the number of kilometers is not enough.

For drivers and passengers, the following are also of great importance:

  • the condition of the road surface;

  • traffic safety;

  • regular maintenance;

  • road signs and lighting systems;

  • infrastructure in cities and remote areas.

In this sense, the 42,054-kilometer result shows the scale of the road network. Its real impact on people's lives depends on the quality, safety, and efficiency with which the roads are maintained.

An interesting picture behind the numbers

The fact that Uzbekistan's hard-surfaced public roads, if turned into a single line, would be enough to completely circle the planet is an interesting fact that helps visualize an ordinary statistical indicator.

Now the main question is different: while the length of the country's roads is increasing, are their quality and safety improving at the same pace?

Has the condition of the roads in your region changed over the past year? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

UzbekistanEarthNASA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Severe crisis at Porsche: The company is cutting 9,400 jobsSevere crisis at Porsche: The company is cutting 9,400 jobs28.07, 12:13Driverless trucks hit the roads in ChinaDriverless trucks hit the roads in China23.07, 18:32Will a new Matiz electric car be produced in Uzbekistan? Official responseWill a new Matiz electric car be produced in Uzbekistan? Official response23.07, 16:49UzAuto Motors extends interest-free installment termsUzAuto Motors extends interest-free installment terms18.07, 14:46The biggest fear about electric vehicles has been debunked: What actually breaks down the most?The biggest fear about electric vehicles has been debunked: What actually breaks down the most?14.07, 20:00Sensation in the US market: record-cheap electric car goes on saleSensation in the US market: record-cheap electric car goes on sale14.07, 10:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Auto news

Loan Terms Eased to Boost Cobalt Sales
Loan Terms Eased to Boost Cobalt Sales
Sensation in the US market: record-cheap electric car goes on sale
Sensation in the US market: record-cheap electric car goes on sale
Which documents are drivers required to carry starting July 1?
Which documents are drivers required to carry starting July 1?
UzAuto Motors launches its most expensive Chevrolet model
UzAuto Motors launches its most expensive Chevrolet model
UzAuto Motors extends interest-free installment terms
UzAuto Motors extends interest-free installment terms
Procedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to change
Procedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to change
BYD unveils a car that eliminates the need for a spare tire
BYD unveils a car that eliminates the need for a spare tire
Cobalt is losing its former position in the Uzbekistan car market
Cobalt is losing its former position in the Uzbekistan car market