What is the total length of highways in Uzbekistan? It turns out to be enough to circle the Earth

The total length of public hard-surfaced highways in Uzbekistan has exceeded 42 thousand kilometers. It is not easy to imagine this figure: if we were to connect the country's roads into a single line, they would wrap entirely around the globe along the equator and still have about 2 thousand kilometers to spare.

However, this statistical indicator does not cover all streets and internal roads, but rather highways falling into a specific category.

How many hard-surfaced roads are there in Uzbekistan?

According to updated data from the National Statistics Committee, at the end of 2025—meaning as of January 1, 2026—the total length of public hard-surfaced highways in Uzbekistan made up 42,054 kilometers.

For comparison:

at the end of 2024 — 41,888 kilometers;

at the end of 2025 — 42,054 kilometers;

annual growth — 166 kilometers;

growth rate — approximately 0.4 percent.

Thus, within a single year, the network of public hard-surfaced roads has expanded by another 166 kilometers.

On a daily average, this amounts to nearly one kilometer of new road being added every two days throughout the year.

These roads are enough to circle the globe

According to NASA data, the circumference of the Earth along the equator is approximately 40,075 kilometers. The total length of these roads in Uzbekistan exceeds this distance by 1,979 kilometers.

In other words, if the 42,054-kilometer road could be connected into a single line, it would be possible to:

Circle the globe completely along the equator once; Travel another nearly 2 thousand kilometers after that.

This particular comparison clearly demonstrates just how massive this figure is.

Statistics do not cover all roads

There is an important nuance here: 42,054 kilometers is not the total length of all roads in Uzbekistan.

According to official methodology, public highways are state property and remain open to all road users. Therefore, this figure may not fully include internal neighborhood streets, roads within enterprise territories, and certain departmental roads.

For this reason, it is correct to interpret this indicator not as "all roads in the country," but as the network of public hard-surfaced roads.

### It is not just road length, but quality that is decisive

The expansion of the road network is important for transport traffic, regional connectivity, trade, and population mobility. However, merely increasing the number of kilometers is not enough.

For drivers and passengers, the following are also of great importance:

the condition of the road surface;

traffic safety;

regular maintenance;

road signs and lighting systems;

infrastructure in cities and remote areas.

In this sense, the 42,054-kilometer result shows the scale of the road network. Its real impact on people's lives depends on the quality, safety, and efficiency with which the roads are maintained.

An interesting picture behind the numbers

The fact that Uzbekistan's hard-surfaced public roads, if turned into a single line, would be enough to completely circle the planet is an interesting fact that helps visualize an ordinary statistical indicator.

Now the main question is different: while the length of the country's roads is increasing, are their quality and safety improving at the same pace?

Has the condition of the roads in your region changed over the past year? Leave your thoughts in the comments.