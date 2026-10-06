UzAuto Motors launches new installment plan for Cobalt and Damas

An unexpected opportunity has emerged for those planning to purchase a car. Starting from October 7, UzAuto Motors will begin selling Chevrolet Cobalt and Damas cars through direct installments, without bank loans or bank involvement. Most importantly, the conditions for buyers are clearly defined in advance: a 50 percent down payment is required for Cobalt, and 30 percent for Damas.

According to the company, the remaining amount can be paid in monthly installments over a specified period. The number of cars is limited.

What are the conditions for Cobalt?

Customers wishing to purchase a Chevrolet Cobalt will make half of the car's value as a down payment.

After that, the remaining amount will be paid in installments over 24 months.

According to the terms announced by the company:

down payment — 50 percent;

installment period — 24 months;

monthly payment — from 3,252,000 UZS.

This calculation is provided for the base configuration. Therefore, the monthly payment amount may vary depending on the chosen configuration.

Lower down payment for Damas

For those wishing to purchase a Damas, the down payment amount is set lower compared to the Cobalt.

The customer pays 30 percent of the car's price in advance, and the remaining amount is paid in installments over 30 months.

Main conditions:

down payment — 30 percent;

installment period — 30 months;

monthly payment — from 2,173,640 UZS.

The company notes that this calculation also applies to the base configuration. If the car's configuration changes, the monthly payment will vary accordingly.

The most important difference — no bank needed

The main aspect of the new offer is that the buyer does not arrange car financing through a bank.

In other words, the scheme is simple: the down payment is made, and the remaining amount is paid monthly to UzAuto Motors over the specified period.

This aspect differs from some previous auto loans and bank installment programs. The company's official channel also highlights the new program specifically as a direct installment plan "without bank participation".

What should buyers consider?

The new terms may be of interest to many, but it is important to pay attention to a few aspects before purchasing a car.

First, the number of cars is limited. Therefore, it is not guaranteed that all interested parties will be able to get a car at the same time under these conditions.

Second, the monthly payments indicated in the announcement are calculated for base configurations. If another configuration is chosen, the final amount will change.

Third, before signing the contract, you should check the down payment, total payment amount, payment date, car acceptance procedure, and other conditions directly in the contract itself.

A new opportunity from October 7

Thus, starting from October 7, UzAuto Motors' offer for Cobalt and Damas buyers is becoming a notable news in the automobile market.

A 50 percent down payment and a 24-month term for Cobalt, and a 30 percent down payment and a 30-month term for Damas have been established. Most importantly, no bank is involved in this process.

According to the company, detailed information can be obtained from official Chevrolet dealerships or by calling 78 141-77-77. Due to the limited number of cars, it is important for buyers to find out the exact configuration and terms in advance.

For those who have long planned to get a Cobalt or Damas but lacked the ability to pay the full amount at once, the new program could become one of the most discussed offers on the market.