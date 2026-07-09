Third 'Dune' trailer released: Paul Atreides faces his toughest trial

Warner Bros. has released the full trailer for the film “Dune: Part Three.” The footage features Paul Atreides, Chani, Duncan Idaho, Stilgar, Irulan Corrino, Alia Atreides, and other key characters.

The third installment is being adapted from Frank Herbert’s novel “Dune Messiah.” This time, the events revolve not only around the fate of Arrakis but the entire galaxy.

Paul Atreides is now tested as Emperor

The film’s events take place nearly 20 years after Paul Atreides seized power in the Imperium.

He is no longer depicted as a simple leader, but as a ruthless emperor whose rise sparked a holy war across the galaxy. In this new chapter, Paul faces the harsh consequences of his reign.

A major conspiracy against him is revealed

At the center of the plot is a large-scale conspiracy being prepared against Paul Atreides.

Forces including the Bene Gesserit, the Tleilaxu, the Spacing Guild, and others are mobilizing against him. Even among his inner circle, shadows of distrust and betrayal begin to emerge.

The storyline involving Chani will be a central arc

According to the official description, Paul lives with visions of the empire's collapse, the return of past allies, and the desire to reclaim his lost love.

The events involving Chani become one of the central points of the grand conspiracy. For this reason, the third part is expected to intensify not only the political conflict but also the personal drama.

The main cast returns to their roles

The film is once again directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

It has also been announced that Robert Pattinson and Isaach de Bankolé are among the new cast members.

Premiere date announced

The premiere of “Dune: Part Three” is scheduled for December 18, 2026.

According to reports, the film will have a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes, making it the shortest installment in the series.

'Dune' has impacted the release schedules of other major films

It is reported that the release date of “Jumanji 3” has been delayed due to the premiere of the third “Dune” film.

Additionally, rumors suggest that the premiere of the comic book movie “Avengers: Doctor Doom” may also change, as it is currently scheduled to be released on the same day as the third part of “Dune.”

“Dune: Part Three” is expected to reveal the darkest stage of Paul Atreides' reign — now there is only one question: will the emperor maintain his power, or will the conspiracy surrounding him change the galaxy forever?