Wealthy and Successful: Why Tech Giants Are Returning to the AI Field

·1·Technology
Wealthy and Successful: Why Tech Giants Are Returning to the AI Field

An interesting and somewhat unexpected trend is emerging in the modern tech world: billionaires and renowned startup founders who have already amassed vast wealth and reached the peak of their careers are returning to their desks like ordinary engineers. The main reason for this is the fear of missing out on the most critical phase of the AI revolution and the unparalleled financial opportunities this technology promises. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Recently, Tom Blomfield, founder of major projects like GoCardless and Monzo, made an unexpected announcement. He stepped down from his partner role at the prestigious Y Combinator to join the computing team at Anthropic as a regular technical staff member. Blomfield's decision is part of a new trend in the tech world. He chose to step down from leadership to work on the "front lines" of AI.

From Leadership to Engineering: Unexpected Transfers

Blomfield is not alone in this path. Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger also joined Anthropic in 2024 as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Additionally, Andrej Karpathy, one of the founders of OpenAI and former head of the AI division at Tesla, joined the Anthropic team in May. Karpathy believes the next few years will be the most decisive period for the development of Large Language Models (LLM).

Interestingly, these experts are often willing to work under simple, non-hierarchical titles like "Member of technical staff." For example, Peter Bailis left his position as CTO of Workday, a company with over $8 billion in annual revenue, after less than a year to join Anthropic as a regular specialist in March. This shows that practical experience in the AI field is valued more than any high-ranking title.

New Startups and Massive Investments

Another group of experienced entrepreneurs is launching their own new AI startups. Former Facebook top manager Chamath Palihapitiya returned to operational management for the first time since 2011 and founded a corporate AI coding startup called 8090 Labs. The project has already managed to raise $135 million in funding led by Salesforce Ventures.

Eric Wu, who led Opendoor for a decade, took a similar step. He launched NavigateAI, a project specializing in creating an AI-copilot for the construction industry, and raised $25 million in seed funding. Wu explains his decision: "I realized that if I looked back in 10 years and saw that I hadn't done anything related to AI, I would deeply regret it."

These processes are also reflected in data from ixbt.com. Experts note that the current era is a historical turning point, similar to the birth of the internet or the smartphone revolution. Therefore, even the most successful individuals do not want to miss this "train." For young programmers and entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan, this trend serves as an important signal, showing how serious the competition in the global AI market is becoming.

Artificial IntelligenceAnthropicOpenAIStartupTechnology
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