Easier travel to Belarus: New 10-day rule

An important protocol has been signed between Uzbekistan and Belarus aimed at facilitating mutual travel for citizens. According to it, citizens of both countries will be able to stay for up to 10 days without registration, instead of the previous 3 days.

The 3-day period is extended to 10 days

Amir Sultanov, a department head at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced this update in an interview with the “O‘zbekiston 24” TV channel.

According to him, the protocol on mutual travel of citizens was signed during the visit of the delegation led by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Belarus.

“One of the important pieces of news for citizens was the signing of the protocol on mutual travel. According to it, the period of stay without registration has been extended from 3 to 10 days,” said Amir Sultanov.

This procedure will make travel much more convenient for citizens of both countries.

Who does this benefit?

The new procedure is especially important for citizens of Uzbekistan traveling to Belarus for short-term visits.

For example:

For whom? What will be easier? Entrepreneurs reduced bureaucracy for short meetings and negotiations Students and applicants saving time on document submission or study-related matters Tourists less hassle with registration during short trips Those visiting relatives family visits become easier Business travelers trips up to 10 days become more convenient

Previously, the 3-day period was too short for some trips. Now, the 10-day option provides more freedom.

Uzbekistaniscan travel to Belarus visa-free

For information, citizens of Uzbekistan have the opportunity to enter Belarus visa-free.

The new protocol is specifically aimed at extending the period of stay without registration. In other words, it is not about visas, but about the temporary registration procedure within the country.

This distinction is important: visa-free entry already exists, and now the obligation to register during short-term stays is also eased.

Why is this news significant?

Such simplifications in travel procedures strengthen people-to-people ties. Business, education, tourism, and family relations between the two countries may become more active.

Sometimes major collaborations accelerate only after minor bureaucratic barriers are reduced. This is the case here: moving from 3 to 10 days seems like a small change on paper, but in practice, it is a significant relief for many.

Important agreement during the visit

This protocol was one of the documents signed during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Belarus. It shows that relations between the two countries are developing not only at a political or economic level but also in the direction of creating practical conveniences for citizens.

This shows that relations between the two countries are developing not only at a political or economic level, but also in the direction of creating practical conveniences for citizens.

What should you know before traveling?

After the new procedure comes into force, citizens will be able to stay for up to 10 days without registration. However, it is advisable to check the current rules through consular or official sources before traveling.

Because after international agreements are signed, the procedures for their implementation and technical details may be announced separately.

Travel becomes even easier

The extension of the registration-free stay period between Uzbekistan and Belarus to 10 days will be a significant relief for citizens.

Now, short trips, business meetings, studies, and family visits are expected to be much more convenient.

In your opinion, with which other countries should such simplified travel procedures be introduced for citizens of Uzbekistan?