Shohruhxon and Umidaxon delight fans with a new duet (video)

The long-awaited new duet titled "Xatlar" by singers Shohruhxon and Umidaxon was officially released today at 19:00 on the YouTube platform. The premiere was met with great interest by fans.

Although not much time has passed since the song was released, it has already managed to capture the attention of thousands of listeners in a short period. The track is being actively shared on social media, and under the music video, fans are leaving sincere and warm comments, giving the duet high praise.

Many listeners are specifically noting the vocal harmony between Shohruhxon and Umidaxon, as well as the song's touching lyrics and melody. Some fans are even highlighting that this duet is set to be one of the most beautiful premieres of the year.

It is reported that the lyrics and music for the song "Xatlar" were written by Shohruhxon. This new creative work has quickly found a place in the hearts of listeners and is being widely discussed among music lovers.