Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev presents "Spring Rains" to fans (audio)

Singer Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev released his new track titled "Spring Rains" today, July 12, at 18:00 on his official YouTube channel.

Upon its premiere, the new song managed to capture the attention of thousands of listeners in a short period. The track is being actively discussed on social media, where fans are sharing their impressions and warm feedback.

It is reported that the lyrics for "Spring Rains" were written by Gayrat Sheraliyev, while the music was composed by Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev himself.

In the comments, many listeners are congratulating the artist on his latest creative work, giving high marks to the song's content, melody, and performance. Some fans are noting that "Spring Rains" is set to become one of the best songs in Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev's repertoire, adding that they are listening to it on repeat.