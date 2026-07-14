Just 3 days after his wedding, Abbos Fayzullayev returns to training (video)

Uzbekistan national team member Abbos Fayzullayev, who held his wedding ceremony on July 10, has returned to training shortly after. Videos of the footballer's training session have gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the player actively participating in training with his team, just two or three days after his wedding. This indicates that he is preparing seriously for the new season and upcoming matches.

The video quickly caught the attention of fans. In the comments, many praised Abbos for his professionalism, sense of responsibility, and discipline. Some users, however, suggested that the young groom should take some time off to spend with his family.

Nevertheless, the fact that the footballer returned to training immediately after his wedding is being viewed by many fans as further proof of his dedication to the sport and his responsible approach.