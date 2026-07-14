Jackie Chan arrives in Kazakhstan to film his new movie

Actor Jackie Chan has arrived in Kazakhstan's Mangystau region for the filming of his new movie.

Mangystau Region Governor Nurdaulet Kilibay received the creative team of the international film "Armour of God 4: Ultimatum." As part of this project, one of the film's key scenes is planned to be shot in the Bozjyra Valley.

Kilibay emphasized that an international project of this scale opens up new opportunities for showcasing the region's tourism potential, attracting investment, and promoting Mangystau in the international market.

Jackie Chan expressed his gratitude for the reception. He noted that Mangystau's natural landscapes offer unique opportunities for cinema.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.